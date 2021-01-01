Russian Ladies Man Gopnik Squat Nu Pogadi Wolf Cartoon Gift T-Shirt

Russian Ladies Man Gopnik Squat Nu Pogadi Wolf Cartoon Gift featuring the wolf of an old soviet-cartoon usually hunting the rabbit but this time he is relaxing in a typical Russian deep squat with tracksuit. Great present for a Russian friend. This distressed novelty design makes a great Nostalgic UdSSR apparel gift for your grandpa dad brother uncle and more. Cyrillic Writing Russia Lover fans will absolutely love this design. Wear it on the next Slavic party grab attention & make people laugh. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem