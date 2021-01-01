From osp home furnishings

OSP Home Furnishings Russell 2-Piece Ivory Polyester L-Shaped Sectional Sofa with Removable Cushions

Description

Invite comfort into your home with this reversible chaise sectional sofa. Enjoy the plush luxury of gusseted back cushions along with innerspring coil seat cushions wrapped in foam for extended support and maximum relaxation. Upholstered in durable 100% polyester fabric for easy cleaning and maintenance for years to come. The handy reversible chaise requires a simple adjustment for a left or right configuration. Create the cozy living room of your dreams with the Avenue Six Russell sectional. Color: Ivory Polyester.

