39.37"Rusitc Console Table, Wood Side Table, 2-Tier Entryway Table With 2 Drawers And 1 Open Storage Shelf Sturdy Metal Frame, For Entryway Hallway,Li
Keep away from clutter: The entrance table is equipped with 2 drawers and open shelves, which can provide ample storage space for your daily use. Drawers can hide your small objects so as not to cause confusion, and on the shelf below you can easily store books, shoes and other daily necessities. In addition, the smooth table top is an ideal place for your favorite plants, pictures and decorations.Multifunctional console table: This kind of small table can be used in a variety of scenes. It is an ideal choice for console tables, sofa tables, entrance passages, corridor tables or TV cabinets, making your home and office neat and tidy.Industrial style: This industrial console table combines the simplicity of wood grain finishes and the clean lines of black powder-coated steel. It can not only bring fresh charm to the space you place, but also bring modern furniture design style to Your whole room.Easy to assemble and maintain: the simple design makes assembly very easy, all hardware and detailed instructions are provided, and the workbench is easy to complete. The smooth surface is easy to clean and can help you save a lot of time and effort.