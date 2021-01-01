From wilson
Wilson Rush Pro 3.5 Paris
Load up for powerful, aggressive movements in the Wilson Footwear Rush Pro 3.5 Paris. 4D Support Chassis limits supination and torsion to help control pivot movements while loading up for powerful strokes, creating superior stability. Sensifeel 2.0 features a minimally layered upper with an engineered mesh for enhanced breathability, feel, and comfort. Endofit provides enhanced comfort, stability, and an intuitive fit through a full inner sock construction DF2 provides cushioned court feel, yielding compromise between comfort and quick performance (DF2 = HT Drop 9 mm). Rubber Medial Drag Pad supplies added durability and protection when dragging the foot. R-DST+ offers the best combination of cushioning and rebound for more dynamic performance. Duralast consists of a high-density, consummately durable rubber compound that provides abrasion resistance and maximum traction on all surfaces. Designed for best performance on all court surfaces. Lace-up vamp. Round toe. Branding on heel counter. Upper made from textile and synthetic material. Lining and insole made out of textile material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.