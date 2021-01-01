From michael kors
Michael Kors Runway Mercer Quartz Pink Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch MK6856
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel crystal-set bracelet with pink acetate inserts. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. Pink mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Mercer Series. Dress watch style. Michael Kors Runway Mercer Quartz Pink Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch MK6856.