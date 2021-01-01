From bruck lighting
Runner LED Wall Sconce by Bruck Lighting - Color: White (WALL/RUN1/30K/WH)
The Runner LED Wall Sconce from Bruck Lighting accentuates the defined edges of one's modern architecture through clean geometric design. The piece runs parallel with the surface of one's wall with a protruding pair of arms. Its rectangular aluminum faceplate creates a sophisticated 3-dimensional effect as it sits in front of its wall. The piece can be mounted vertically or horizontally to suit wide walls or tight architectural features. Indirect LED light radiates around the rectangular front plate, creating a warm ambient glow. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.