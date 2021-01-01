From foundry select
Runner Kamrar Moroccan Navy/Blue Area Rug
Reimagining the traditional patterns with a modern flair, this rug accentuates a bohemian touch with its vibrant color palette and jewel tones. The geometric Berber patterns are pulsating with shades of gold, fuchsia, and ivory over a distressed slate blue background, giving off a vintage vibe to the overall piece. Machine-made in Turkey with low-shed polypropylene material which is not only easy to clean but also super durable to withstand messes and scratches in high-traffic indoor areas. The low pile construction provides a soft underfoot to experience class and comfort while inducing a farmhouse feel. Upholding a bold color palette with hints of modern charm and vintage valor, this scatter rug will stand out amidst both contemporary and conventional styles of decors.