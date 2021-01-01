NIKE Run Wild 7" Brief Lined Running Shorts, Size Small in Blue/riftblue/riftblue at Nordstrom Rack

Get inspiration for your daily route from the Nike Dri-FIT Run Wild Run Shorts. A graffiti-inspired Swoosh logo helps motivate you to take on your miles. Lightweight and soft materials help keep you cool and comfortable on every mile. Wild Run returns to light the fire that motivates you to get after your miles. The collection is for those who run for the physical benefits or the mental wellness, whether you're just starting out or training for your next ultramarathon. A printed Swoosh has a texture inspired by graffiti culture. It's an ode to the diverse running community and those who love to celebrate it. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. It couples with woven fabric for a smooth feel. An internal brief provides support. Pockets Reflective Swoosh 100% polyester Machine wash Imported