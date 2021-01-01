PUMA Run Favorite Regular Rise Full Tights

Advertisement
The PUMAÂ® Run Favorite Regular Rise Full Tights are ready for the path or the track, you make the choice. Performance fabric wicks away perspiration to promote a comfortably dry personal climate. Dual phase-change print placed at pulse points to regulate body temperature for a comfortable personal climate. Lightweight and breathable. Regular rise. Slim fit. Polyblend for super soft feel. 89% polyester, 11% elastane. Machine wash cold, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 36 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 11 in Leg Opening: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.