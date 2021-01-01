Nike Run Division Women's Transform Running Jacket

Advertisement
ADAPT TO YOUR RUN. The Nike Run Division Jacket is made for unpredictable weather. Its 2-in-1 design lets you control your coverage. A water-repellent outer layer over a mesh vest means you only need to bring one top on your next run. Insights from the Advanced Running Concepts (ARC) team helped create a garment for run or play. All-Day Functionality The Run Division collection brings you gear made to wear at any point of your day. It's based on runner insight gathered by our Advanced Running Concepts team (ARC). Each piece brings ventilated designs that are packable when not in use. Lightweight materials mix with reflective elements to create an ensemble that you can wear for work and workouts. Change With the Weather The water-repellent shell attaches to the lightweight vest with snaps and elastic arm bands. Pack it up into the pocket of the vest when you don't need it. Ventilated, With Pockets Remove the outer jacket to reveal a mesh vest. Its breathable design has multiple pockets to store essentials. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Reflective details Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Body: 99% nylon/1% spandex. Mesh: 92% polyester/8% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DA1274; Color: Ghost/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult