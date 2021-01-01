From nike
Nike Run Division Women's Tight-Fit Engineered Knit Running Top
LIGHTWEIGHT AND VENTILATED. The Nike Run Division Top delivers the ultimate in ventilated comfort for your run. Stretchy fabric that hugs your body helps keep you moving freely, mile after mile. Interlock Your Run Run Division goes to the city, delivering crisp and utilitarian designs for any part of the day. Wear the top with other Run Division styles to take full advantage of the interlocking system of comfort. Smooth and Cool Double-knit jersey fabric at the sleeves feels smooth against your skin. At the front and back, single-knit jersey is light and cool. Sleeve Storage Pocket at the left sleeve stores small items. Benefits Perforations along the sleeves help keep you cool. Sweat-wicking technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Product Details Reflective elements Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Body: 63% polyester/29% nylon/8% spandex. Sleeves: 48% nylon/41% polyester/11% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DA1268; Color: Dark Teal Green/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult