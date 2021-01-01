Advertisement
Sense and style mix beautifully on our Rumy High Waisted Bikini Bottom. The high waisted silhouette gives you the coverage you love, while navy lattice details on the side look fab when accenting with the Lilly print on the front. This bottom is perfect for every Sun-day Fun-day this summer. High waisted bottom with knit detail on side. Some colors are more vibrant in person. Moderate Coverage. Features: Side knot lattice detail. Circular Knit Swim (87% Nylon, 13% Spandex).Hand wash cold, line dry, not in direct sunlight, do not iron. Imported.