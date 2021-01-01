From ivy bronx
Rumley 57" LED Novelty Floor Lamp
It is not only a lamp but also a decorative table, shelf, bedside table, bedside table, bedside table or side table, and any other fashionable design furniture decorations. The elegant design makes it an excellent decorative lighting solution for many decorative styles, including modern, urban, minimalist, and futuristic style homes or offices. You can create any ambient light you like. This is the best choice for any casual, modern, or meditation environment. This modern-shaped lamp will save your electricity bill. It uses very little power and never needs any replacement.