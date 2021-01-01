From likely
LIKELY Rumer Dress in Red. - size 4 (also in 0, 2, 6, 8)
Advertisement
LIKELY Rumer Dress in Red. - size 4 (also in 0, 2, 6, 8) LIKELY Rumer Dress in Red. - size 4 (also in 0, 2, 6, 8) Self: 67% poly 27% rayon 6% spandexLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Non-slip silicone grip lining with boned sides. Elastic puff sleeves. Neckline to hem measures approx 26 in length. LIKR-WD459. YD1461001LYB. Contemporary line, Likely, designs sharply priced, sexy dresses for the young millennial consumer. Created with your Instagram feed in mind, Likely is a reflection of modern femininity. The line delivers eye-catching styles in an unlimited spectrum of colors for every occasion.