Rumba Hadley Crossbody

Here is the Vera Bradley Hadley Crossbody in the Rumba pattern. Some days you want a crossbody that not only allows you to keep your hands free, you also want a soft and feminine bag. Micro-diamond quilted cotton with a soft hand feel. Wear as a crossbody, a shoulder bag, or a handbag; One hidden exterior zip pocket; Interior features one zip and two slip pockets (one with internal charger pocket); zip closure and silvertone hardware. Find other accessories in the Rumba pattern on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page. Dimensions are 12 ½" wide x 10" high x 3 ½" deep with 56" adjustable strap.