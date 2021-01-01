From alcott hill
Ruhl 25" Wide Tufted Polyester Wingback Chair
Advertisement
Looking to upgrade the style of your furniture or add a hint of sophistication? An accent chair is a great option at an affordable price. This chair has been crafted with much detail. The high-round back has been decorated with individually placed tufting that creates a visually stunning diamond pattern for that look of luxury. The construction frame consists of a corner-blocked hardwood design and a comfortable seat cushion that is comprised of high-density fire-resistant foam. The sturdy construction, cushionless design, intricate back cushion pattern, easy to clean fabric, and beautiful wings at the top of this living room accent chair makes or product is a wise choice when it comes to purchasing your next accent chair. Fabric: Dark Grey