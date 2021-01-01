From l.l.bean
L.L.Bean Rugged Wellie Chelsea Boot
Rain or shine, the lightweight L.L.Bean Rugged Wellie Chelsea Boot will slip-on easily and keep you dry. Pull on style in a round toe silhouette. Pull tabs on front and back for easy on/off access. Elastic stretch goring allows for a comfortable fit. Durable VertiGrip rubber outsole for traction on multiple surfaces. EVA pods in the midsole and forefoot for extra cushioning and comfort. Rubber upper and outsole. Textile lining and insole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Circumference: 10 in Shaft: 5 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.