10 Year guarantee. Will retain non-slip properties, with proper care. Rug pads protect the rug’s weave, extending the life of the rug, and protecting your investment. Rug pads provide extra padding, increasing comfort, insulation, and sound proofing in the home. reversible-provides Superior protection on both hard surfaces and carpet. Use with the needle-punched fabric down while on carpet, and with the textured waffle-backing when on wood, tile, and other hard surfaces. The needle-punched fabric and textured waffle-backing provides improved gripping power. 100% Post industrial recycled synthetic fibers. Green label plus certified. Cut with household scissors to perfectly fit your rug! fire-retardant and moth-proofed. Provides the ultimate in cushioning and insulation, to prevent pile crush and extend rug life. Superior thickness is ideal for tile and uneven surfaces and reduces puckering under furniture. All sizes are approximate. Use size that represents standard rug range. Rug-Loc pad can be cut with household scissors to custom fit your rug. Nourison Rug-Loc 8 x 8 Tan Indoor Area Rug | 99446322531