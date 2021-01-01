From frame
Frame Ruffle Strap Tank
Cropped tank top with elastic ruffle straps and contrast button back. Square neckline Elastic ruffle straps Button back 100% ramie Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 20" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Navy. Size: Medium.