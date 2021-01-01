From mitzi
Mitzi Ruby Wall Sconce - Color: Clear
Advertisement
Relax next to the reassuring presence of the creative and attention-getting Ruby Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting. Ideal for walls and hallways, its damp-listing also means it can also offer a warm wash of welcoming light when installed in bathrooms or kitchen spaces. A sleek disc wall plate secures the piece before sending out a downward-curving steel stem to a conical housing that blooms both exposed lamping and several shades of opal and clear glass. These descend around the bulb's upper end like a flower in full blossom, emphasizing and focusing its brightness below, while offering a pleasing glow through their sides. Shape: Dome. Color: Clear. Finish: Old Bronze