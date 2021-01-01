From well woven
Ruby Blue/Gold/Pink Area Rug
The Ruby Collection is purely modern, with reinterpretations of classic motifs as well as geometric designs; warm neutral tones make these rugs easy to match your décor. The air twisted polypropylene fiber gives a super plush pile that is soft, stain-resistant, and doesn't shed or fade over time. A wide range of shapes, sizes, and designs means this collection has something for rooms of every size and style. Modern rug designs give a feel of openness and sophistication. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'3"