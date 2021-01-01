From kirkland's
Ruby Leala Texture Outdoor Chaise Cushion
Make your back porch environment feel warm and inviting with our Ruby Leala Texture Outdoor Chaise Cushion! You’ll love how the red color ties together any style. Cushion measures 72L x 21W x 2.5H in. Crafted of 100% polyester and filled with 100% polyester fiber fill to provide long lasting comfort Secured with ties Fits various chaise lounge styles Ruby Leala Texture style Hues of red Resilient polyester fabric with enhanced UV protection to resist fading for 1+ years Water-repellant fabric Includes a 1-year limited warranty for manufacturing defects Care: Sponge with mixture of two capfuls dish soap in one gallon of lukewarm water. Rinse well and air dry. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.