Rubix 2509 Indoor/Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Multicolor - (WS-W2509-GH)

Introduced in 2015, the Rubix 2509 Indoor/Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting is an expansion of the popular Rubix collection. The Rubix 2509 is a longer, rectangular version which is constructed from Die Cast Aluminum. Packed with rigorous energy efficiency features, in addition to the ETL & cETL IP65 wet location listings, this powerhouse is the perfect option for both indoor and outdoor applications. A variety of industrial finishes add power and grace to the aesthetic. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Grey. Finish: Graphite