From michael graves design

Michael Graves Design Rubber Lined Plastic Cutlery Tray, Large 6 Compartment, Indigo/Clear

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Stackable for maximizing space in a kitchen cabinet, pantry, refrigerator, office, bedroom, craft room, and more Soft grip rubber lining prevents silverware from sliding around in the drawer Ultra clear plastic construction for easily picking out what you need without having to move items around 6 compartment cutlery tray provides four sections for organizing flatware, one wider compartment for small tools, and a longer compartment for storing tongs, Weight: 1.95 Pounds, Manufacturer: HDS Trading Corp.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com