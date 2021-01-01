Rubber-Cal Adorable "Doggie Door Mat" Kit - 18" X 30" - 2 Doormats

The Rubber-Cal Adorable “Doggie Door Mat” Kit is perfect for dog lovers, or pet lovers in general! These cute welcome mats are designed with adorable paw prints that are sure to catch the eye of any animal lover. Included in this endearing doggie door mat kit are two 18” x 30” residential door mats: the “Heart Shaped Paws Welcome Mat” and the “Wipe Your Paws! Doormat”. The “Heart Shaped Paws” adorable doggie door mat features a unique heart-shaped paw that is created entirely of paws. This fun welcome mat will let everyone know that pets are welcome in your home! The “Wipe Your Paws!” doggie door mat features adorable red, heart-shaped paws that trail across the mat above the inscription “Wipe Your Paws!” that helps remind your two-legged and four-legged friends alike to wipe their feet and paws before entering! This doggie door mat kit is ideal for a pet owner, or an animal lover in general, to decorate their home in cute, animal friendly décor. It is no secret that humans and pets alike trail in dirt, debris, and moisture. Thankfully, these cute welcome mats are made of resilient coir fibers that are coarse and flexible enough to thoroughly remove dirt, debris, and moisture that are trapped in hard-to-reach areas of footwear. Coir fibers are also highly resistant to the damaging effects of environmental factors, such as UV rays, ozone, oxygen, and moisture, allowing these residential door mats to remain functional and decorative for years in the outdoors. Although, coir is able to absorb moisture, it will not retain any of the liquid absorbed which allows it to remain functional even in the face of excessive moisture. These all-weather dog welcome mats are also highly durable. Residential door mats are often subjected to foot traffic on a daily basis which increases chances of matting. Coir fibers will not become matted and will return to its original plush form, even when put under extreme weight for extended periods of time.