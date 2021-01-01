Schonbek RS8333N-S Sarella 2 Light 11" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Swarovski Crystals Polished Stainless Steel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Schonbek RS8333N-S Sarella 2 Light 11" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesConstructed from stainless steelSwarovski crystal shadeProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautiful(2) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredMade in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 7"Extension: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 80 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Polished Stainless Steel