Schonbek RS8308N-H Sarella 8 Light 30" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek RS8308N-H Sarella 8 Light 30" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polishedSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 31"Minimum Height: 34"Maximum Hanging Height: 72"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 25 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No White