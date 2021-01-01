Rozallini - RS8223 Fitted Embroidered Trumpet Dress

Show off your classy style when you wear this Rozallini RS8223 evening dress. This embroidered fitted dress highlights a plunging V neckline supported by sleeveless thick straps complemented by a V back with back buttons. This dress also displays a trumpet silhouette skirt finishing to its full length. Be ready to look elegantly awesome in your next event with this Rozallini creation. Model is wearing Navy color. Style: sabo_RS8223 Details: Fitted Thick Straps Sleeveless Embroideries Full Length V Back Back Buttons Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.