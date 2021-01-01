May Queen - RQ7636 Embellished Plunging V-neck A-line Dress

Reveal hidden charms in this lovely evening gown by May Queen RQ7636. This lavish embellished dress fashions a sleeveless plunging V-neckline with spaghetti straps. The dress flaunts a low V-back and has a zipper closure. The full length A-line skirt runs in full length hem and side pockets. Exude a charm that is meant to mesmerize the elite crowd in this gorgeously decadent May Queen dress. Style: mayq_RQ7636 Details: Sleeveless Plunging neckline Spaghetti straps Thin band A-line skirt Embellishments Low V-back Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..