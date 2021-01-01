May Queen - RQ7555 Embellished Scoop Neck Sheath Evening Dress

Sparkle in beauty wearing this May Queen RQ7555 design. Features a sleeveless scoop neckline with fitted bodice ornate with beautiful embellishments. The dress is designed with a full length sheath skirt and shows off with a sweep train for a lovely finish. This May Queen gown is a brilliant look for anyone who wants to stand out at the party. Style: myq_RQ7555 Category: Mother Of The Bride Details: Sleeveless Embellishments Fitted bodice Sheath skirt Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..