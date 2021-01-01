From koncept
Royyo Desk Lamp by Koncept - Color: Blue - Finish: Matte - (RYO-SW-MTB-OXF-DSK)
The Royyo Desk Lamp by Koncept brings an easygoing sci-fi visual influence into a variety of spaces, adding an aesthetic thats low key, charming and inventive all at the same time. Its thin cylindrical Aluminum stem curves at the top, providing an interestingly angled yet sturdy foundation for the round shade to shine warm, energy efficient LED task lighting from. In contrast with the metallic edge of the stem and shade, the pieces Plastic base evokes subtle warmth. Koncept lighting, international lighting design firm. Dynamic lighting designs to accentuate and compliment any space. From conceptualization to reality, it all comes together at Koncept Lighting. Shape: Bell. Color: Blue. Finish: Matte Black