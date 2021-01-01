The narrow linear look of this decorative metal mirror is a beautifully unique accent piece for your home decor. Meant to hang vertically, this mirror will fit in a tall, narrow space or as part of a collection of decor displayed on a large wall. Solidly crafted of three metal hexagon shapes each holding its own beveled mirror, the Roycen wall mirror presents a gorgeous artistic value all of its own. The slim width and long height create a special look while the three mirrors enhance the depth and visual interest. Measuring 10-inches x 42-inches, it's a perfect size or use more than one for a truly stunning panel wall display. A D-ring hanger is attached to the back metal frame for a secure wall mount. This gorgeous metal contemporary wall art piece will be the perfect fit for your existing decor theme in any room of the home! Kate and Laurel Roycen 0.5-in L x 10-in W Hexagon Black Framed Wall Mirror | 214846