Royce Violet Rug ROYCRC-04VI007AB0

At once stylish and spirited, the Royce Collection is a textural treat awash in color. Here, rich, felted New Zealand wool is formed into five sumptuous textures, including flat bands, stitched braids and rolled rows, for a series of rugs that celebrate intriguing tactile surfaces with lush gradations color. Each unique texture has been hand-stitched into transitional, easy-to-place rug designs that have a bold, hearty feel underfoot. Royce rugs can be customized from 20 square feet up to 110 square feet. Larger sizes are available for an additional cost.