Miraclesuit Royals Wrapsody One-Piece
Welcome the warmer weather by wearing the Miraclesuit Royals Wrapsody One-Piece featuring a halter styling with adjustable over the shoulder back straps boasting all over print constructed with Miratex fabric. Miratex fabric: â¢Exclusive fabric is designed to provide shape without relying on constrictive inner linings and rigid panels. â¢Integrated, high concentration of stretch fibers provides three times the shapewear control of traditional swimwear fabrics. â¢The only swimsuit that makes you look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds. Materials: â¢ Front: 79% nylon, 21% lycra spandex. â¢ Back: 69% nylon, 31% lycra spandex. Hand wash cold. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.