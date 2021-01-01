From safavieh
Safavieh Royal Shag Ivory 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner Rug
The always stylish look of shag takes on elegant qualities in the lush texture and shimmering tones of the Royal Shag Rug Collection. The rich hues and plush shag pile of Royal shags lends balance and flowing dimension to room decor - exceptional qualities for spacious areas and as a complementary element to clean lined furnishings. Royal shags are made using soft synthetic yarns for a comforting feel underfoot and long lasting beauty. Color: Ivory.