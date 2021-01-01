Royal Moroccan Navy And Grey 3 X 5 Area Rug

Part of Royal Moroccan Collection from NourisonNavy/Grey FinishPower LoomedFabric content: 100% PolypropyleneLatex BackingLow shedding.With soft, neutral palettes and mono-tonal colorways, the Royal Moroccan collection brings simplicity and serenity to the modern lifestyle. These handsome rugs feature intricate geometric patterns based on Moroccan tribal designs. They are presented here in easy-living polypropylene fibers, power loomed for durability and lasting beauty. As soft and supple as they are practical, Royal Moroccan area rugs are ideal for a wide array of decorating styles, from traditional to contemporary bohemian.