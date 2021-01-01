From inusa
InUSA Royal Hardside 32 Inch Luggage, One Size , Black
InUSA products are here to help you make the most out of your traveling experience, using highly tested materials guarantee the durability and reliability of each suitcase. Get more from your luggage without overpaying for it. Perfect for business and family trips. Our large checked bag is designed with the perfect interior capacity for trips longer than a week.Luggage Types: CheckedIncluded: 1 32" Upright(s)Features: LightweightClosure Type: ZipperDenier Count: 1680Luggage Side: HardsideLuggage Wheel Type: Spinner WheelsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearUpright Luggage Specifications: Wheeled, 2 Interior Compartments, Telescopic Handle, Top Carry Handle, Side Carry HandleLuggage Weight(s): 32 In Upright - 9.6 PoundsBase Material: 100% Acrylonitrile Butadiene StyreneLining Material: PolyesterOverall Dimensions: 22 Width/Inches, 13 Depth/Inches, 30 Height/InchesCase Dimensions: 13 Depth/Inches, 32 Height/Inches, 20 Width/InchesCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported