From cool giveaway for poker players of all ages
Royal Flush 85th Birthday 85 Year Old Pokercards Tote Bag
Advertisement
Looking for a funny 85th Birthday gift with humor saying then this is the one to pick. A perfect gift idea for poker players, card magicians and card flourishers on birthday or family event. A fun Birthday gift for someone that can joke about getting older When it comes to group or family matching print for men and women, this Poker Design 85th Birthday 85 Year Old Cards Gift costume is what you need. A gift for someone in their 85s or just turning 85 that would love this 85 year old funny saying. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.