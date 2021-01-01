Lush Decor Royal Empire Quilt Striped Pattern Reversible 3 Piece Bedding Set, Full/Queen, Tangerine

Soft, 100% cotton fabric quilt with a polyester filling - perfectly weighted, all season quilt. Lush Décor Royal Empire stripe quilt is the ideal piece for your rustic, yet chic, bohemian bedroom decor. Bright, colorful and unique design with flower and geometric striped patterns for a mix of modern and bohemian bedding style. 3 piece full queen quilt set includes a reversible quilt (92 x 88 inches) and 2 shams (20 x 26 inches) with a colorful, matching all over pattern on the back. Both quilt and shams are easy to care for and safe to machine wash and tumble dry.