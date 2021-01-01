From convenience concepts
Convenience Concepts Royal Crest Hexagonal Chrome End Table
The Royal Crest Hexagonal Chrome End Table by Convenience Concepts is a well thought out masterpiece. Its Feng Shui inspired six sided tabletop is in the shape of a hexagon finished with elegant ball ends to give an extra air of refined sophistication. With a modern contemporary style; this glass table will upgrade your home decor. The sleek open concept frame is made of chromed metal; making it long lasting and easy to maintain. Shelves are ample and crafted from clear tempered glass; making them easy to clean. This two tier unit will optimize your display and storage space. Keep your favorite lamp on the tabletop while keeping your living room essentials on the bottom shelf. Bring home today and enjoy its simple and fast 5 step assembly! Part of the Royal Crest Collection by Convenience Concepts. Complete the look with the Royal Crest Hexagonal Chrome Coffee Table and the Royal Crest 3 Tier Chrome End Table. Each sold separately.