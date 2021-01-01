From kusha

Royal White Basmati Rice, 10 Pound

Description

Premium and authentic white Basmati rice from the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains, 10lb bag Long and fluffy grain, naturally aromatic and aged over 12 months for the perfect non-sticky texture and a delicate, sweet flavor. The best basmati rice for curries, pilafs, stir-fries, or as a side on it’s own, is ready in about 15 – 20 minutes Sourced, grown, harvested, and cared for with the highest level of integrity and expertise from local growers in regions that are renowned for producing the finest crops, ensuring a consistent product quality Royal Basmati rice nutrition overview: vegan, non-GMO, naturally gluten-free, kosher, Halal, non-fat

