Roxy Junior Loft - Espresso with Zebra Bottom Tent

Overall bed size: 78 3/4"L x 38"D x 42 1/2"H; Depth with ladder: 52"D Playhouse tent area is 28"H and curtain features windows and a door flap; curl up and read a book or create your own fun adventure Use a standard twin-size mattress(not included) with a recommended height of 6" | Max Weight Capacity: 175 lbs Combined thickness of mattress and foundation (if optional bunkie board is used) can not exceed 8" Ladder can be set up on left or right side of bed Roxy is an Alaterre Furniture product; Alaterre is a brand of Bolton Furniture, a name you can trust in youth bedroom furniture