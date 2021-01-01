From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Roxbury Beige Queen Platform Bed in Brown | 889142257516
Advertisement
Retreat in style with this modern, low profile platform bed with button tufting and embedded outline designed headboard. This upholstered bed frame has just enough character to enhance the look in your bedroom. The low frame will keep the bedroom feeling open and allow easy access to making up your bed. The frame features a center support leg and 15 wooden slats that are designed to support your mattress without the use of a box spring. The 12-in pocket spring mattress provides superior motion isolation and supports the contours of your body. The interior make-up consists of pocket spring coils and foam. The mattress instantly starts expanding once you cut the plastic and will return to its original shape in 2 to 5 days. Get a wonderful night's rest on this platform bed and mattress set. Flash Furniture Roxbury Beige Queen Platform Bed in Brown | 889142257516