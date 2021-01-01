Lush Decor Rowley Birds Throw Blanket, Blue & Gray, 60" L x 50" W

Advertisement
This reversible throw is both fashionable and functional. Lay it across the foot of your bed or the back of your sofa for a stylish accent, and then snuggle up in it for warmth. The design this throw fits many home decor themes from modern farmhouse to bohemian. The throw blanket measures 60 inches long by 50 inches wide. It's the perfect size for a single adult to use as a blanket or for two adults to snuggle in together while watching a movie on It is versatile enough that you can also use this throw in other ways, such as in a pet's crate or as the sole blanket on a toddler bed for a matching look to the guest bedroom or master bedroom. For your convenience, you can safely machine wash and tumble dry this throw blanket. Please refer to your product label for full care instructions.