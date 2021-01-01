From lush decor
Rowley Birds Room Darkening Window Curtain Panels Set
Advertisement
Lush Décor' s stylish room darkening window curtains bring the feel of the city into the home with an eclectic design of colorful birds sitting on wires. The room darkening curtains block the sunlight, which saves energy and allows better temperature regulation of the room. The 2-piece set includes 2 window panels that are 100% polyester. They have a 3" rod pocket for easy hanging. The curtains are machine washable for your convenience. The curtains are sure to be an elegant addition to any home!