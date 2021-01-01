From everly quinn
Rowen 62" Genuine Leather Round Arm Loveseat
Advertisement
Inspired by Hollywood Rowen, this Rowen living room collection comes in beautiful two tone leather, the Rowen sofa set upholstered in a top grain Italian leather all around, and prominently features black stainless steel legs. Italian Leather sectional sofa set fashionable and stylish in 3 colors, seats and backs have high density foam to give you extra comfort and support. Available in russet brown or Sand Beige-Brown Feature: Upholstered in Aniline Top Grain Italian Leather/leather match is used on the sides and back. Color: Beige-Orange-Russet Brown T-211 - T-283 Solid Wood Inner Frame with L-braced and glued corner block. Seat Fill:90% High Density Foam 10% synthetic fiber Square Arms & Lose Back Zig Zag Spring Seat & Elastic Web for comfort and long lasting Gold Stainless Steel Legs Fabric: Orange/Brown Genuine Leather