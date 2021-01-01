Rowden 7 - Light Unique / Statement Tiered Chandelier

With very modern lines and dreamlike colors, this on-trend crystal chandelier sure to be a modern art piece. Crafted from metal in a matte finish, the simple black lines can be easily integrated into any modern style decoration and various room colors feature a contemporary look. Features a cascade of faceted, linear glass crystals, this elegant, upscale cake-shaped light perfect for catching and turning the light for a timeless effect. This chandelier will add elegance and ambiance to your stairwell entryway passageway foyer and house with high ceilings. (Warm Tips: Crystal is fragile, if the crystal is damaged during transportation, please contact us to get replacement.)