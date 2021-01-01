Noble House Rowan Industrial 5 Shelf Faux Wood Bookcase, Dark Brown and Brown

Display your favorite ornaments with a breezy, open look. Our rugged, industrial bookshelf welcomes not only books but also any other kitsch in need of a home. The embodiment of both form and function, this etagere shelf comes equipped with five sturdy shelves capable of carrying the weight of whatever you happen to stock them with. Finished with a beautiful wood look and a steel frame, this piece provides ample space for display and organization for any room, allowing you to easily personalize your home. INDUSTRIAL DESIGN: Our bookcase incorporates a sleek metal frame into its construction to create an understated industrial design. With a combination of iron and smooth wood shelves, this bookcase offers a raw, unfinished look to your home. ETAGERE: Featuring open shelves for a clean, spacious look, our etagere bookcase is designed to exhibit a collection of ornaments. This design allows your space to feel more expansive and stylish. STEEL FRAME: The frame of this bookcase consists of a steel material, making this incredibly durable and easy to maintain. Finished with a polished black color, this frame emphasizes its industrial style. FAUX WOOD: Made with faux wood, this storage shelf offers a beautiful wood look with the strength of real wood. Durable and easy to maintain, this material provides a lightweight and refined finish to any room. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This bookcase is 41.25” W x 15.25” D x 70.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming bookshelf.