Row Dining Table by TemaHome - Color: Brown - Finish: Oak - (9500053634)

The Row Dining Table by TemaHome lends a stylish attitude to its surroundings. A stylish contemporary structure made in Portugal, it uses triangular steel supports to secure a round MDF tabletop. The slender leg structures contrast well with the solid top, keeping the table visually light enough to blend in well with an extensive range of dÃ©cor styles, while an appealing beveled edge around the tabletop gives it an intriguing note. Based in Portugal, Temahome has been defining modern simplicity with its distinct line of contemporary furniture since 1981. Minimalist style and clean lines blend with stylistic function and form to create timeless pieces that will redefine any space. Temahomes unique selection of modern furniture includes beds, tables, desks, and bookshelves that come in a variety of styles and materials. Color: Brown. Finish: Oak with Chrome Legs