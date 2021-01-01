Emma J Shipley for Jamida - Rousseau Placemat - Blue

Add a little colour to your table setting with this placemat from Emma J Shipley for Jamida. Expertly made by hand in England, it's splashed with intricate botanicals and beautiful birds. Made from eucalyptus board with protective melamine coating, it's the perfect way to brighten up your home. Key features: * Placemat * Material: eucalyptus, melamine & cork * Dimensions: 29x21cm * Handmade in England * Featuring intricate botanicals & birds * Blue & white colorway * Heat-resistant up to 160°C * Eucalyptus board with protective melamine coating * Nonslip base